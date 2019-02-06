Florida prep school headmaster known as ‘Pastor Tiger' accused of molesting student

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The man who serves as the headmaster, a teacher, football coach and ordained minister at a Florida prep school was arrested Tuesday after being accused of molesting a boy who attends the school.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office claim 34-year-old Charles Aguon II used his position at Kingdom Preparatory School to groom the 15-year-boy starting in November.
Kingdom Preparatory School is a Christian K-12 school in Auburndale. The school’s website Wednesday morning listed Aguon as headmaster and a teacher for seventh and eighth grades, as well as a football coach with the nickname “Pastor Tiger.”
Deputies said they learned about the allegations on Monday. According to deputies, the victim said Aguon simulated sex with him and touched his genitals both over and under his clothing.
Deputies also listened to a phone conversation between Aguon and the boy, in which the boy said he felt uncomfortable staying at Aguon’s home and did not like when Aguon kissed and touched him.
According to deputies, then Augon asked the boy, “Oh, the loving on you?” and later, “You know I was only messing with you,” before apologizing.
Deputies arrested Aguon at the school Tuesday afternoon.
According to the arrest document, Aguon admitted to deputies that he kissed the boy and touched his genitals over clothing, but denied touching him underneath his clothing.
Aguon was charged with two counts of lewd molestation.
