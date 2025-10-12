Local

Florida ranked 4th least safe state to live in, according to study

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Lake Eola Park The downtown Orlando skyline as seen from Lake Eola Park. (SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new study by WalletHub has ranked Florida as the fourth least safe state to live in the United States.

The study evaluated all 50 states based on 52 safety indicators, which were organized into five categories, to establish their rankings.

Florida ranked 47th overall, with particular standings of 21st in murders and assaults per capita, 45th in climate disaster losses per capita, and 47th in the uninsured population share.

The WalletHub study examined various factors including the number of assaults per capita, financial damages caused by climate disasters, and economic indicators like unemployment rates.

