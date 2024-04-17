Florida reefs part of more concerning global ‘coral bleaching event,’ NOAA says

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a new warning about the impact of climate change on our oceans.

NOAA says we are experiencing a new “coral bleaching event” for the second time in the last decade.

More than half of the world’s coral reefs have seen bleaching in the last year.

That includes in parts of Florida.

The reefs are a vital barrier against storms and are home to several marine species.

“We have ways that we can buy time,” said professor of marine ecology Stuart Sandin. “Right now, we aren’t at a point where all corals are dead, and in fact, in most places, you see some corals living, growing, and succeeding.”

NOAA says this is only the fourth “coral bleaching” event on record.

