Fewer manatee deaths reported in Florida this year, fatal boat strikes increase, data shows

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says fewer manatees are dying in Florida waters this year.

A new report shows as of Oct. 27, 489 manatees have died.

At this time last year, 727 had died.

Watch: Florida manatees considered being added to endangered species list

This year, 79 deaths have been from boat strikes, which is ahead of last year’s pace.

Biologists say during colder weather, it’s important to look out for manatees in waterways that are trying to migrate to warmer waters.

Watch: Wildlife officials concerned by video showing people harassing manatees in Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group