Florida residents could see higher utility bills next month due to hurricane costs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Power & Light customers may soon see higher bills.

On Tuesday, the state’s public service commission unanimously approved a $1.2 billion interim recovery package to cover power restoration costs for hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton.

This rate increase means customers can expect to pay an extra $12 a month starting next year.

