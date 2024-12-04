Florida residents could see higher utility bills next month due to hurricane costs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Power & Light customers may soon see higher bills.
On Tuesday, the state’s public service commission unanimously approved a $1.2 billion interim recovery package to cover power restoration costs for hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton.
This rate increase means customers can expect to pay an extra $12 a month starting next year.
