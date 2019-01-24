  • Florida's secretary of state resigns after blackface photo emerges, report says

    By: Kevin Williams

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The state's top elections official abruptly resigned Thursday after a Tallahassee newspaper obtained photos of him wearing blackface and dressed as a Hurricane Katrina victim.

    Secretary of State Michael Ertel announced his resignation Thursday. He had only been in office for a few weeks after serving as Seminole County's supervisor of elections. 

    According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the photos were taken at a Halloween party in 2005, when Ertel dressed in blackface as a Hurricane Katrina victim, the newspaper said. 

    WFTV Channel 9 has not independently confirmed the source or authenticity of the photos, but obtained permission from the Tallahassee Democrat to report this story.

