Rising Above: Florida shark attack survivor returns to water with help from amputee mentor

FLORIDA KEYS — JJ Reeder, a young shark attack survivor, is proving that life after loss can still be extraordinary.

At just 11 years old, Reeder was bitten by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Florida Keys, resulting in the loss of part of his leg.

Earlier this month, Reeder took his first surfing lesson from Mike Coots, who is also a shark attack survivor and amputee.

Together, they are demonstrating that resilience and recovery are possible, inspiring others with their remarkable stories.

