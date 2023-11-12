Florida state rep. accused of making hateful comment about Israel-Hamas war

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There are growing calls for a Florida state representative to resign following alleged comments she made about the Israel and Hamas war.

It reportedly happened during a speech given by fellow state Rep. Angie Nixon who was calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Nixon mentioned that 10,000 Palestinians have died so far, then asked how many would be enough.

She said she heard someone shout “all of them.”

Nixon identified that colleague as Rep. Michelle Salzman.

Salzman was asked about the incident Friday and denied making the comment.

