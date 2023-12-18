Florida students accused of creating nude photos of classmates using AI

MIAMI, Fla. — Some parents in Miami are calling on two charter school students to be expelled.

Police said they created nude pictures of nearly two dozen classmates using artificial intelligence.

Officers said the boys took pictures from the school’s social media account.

Then they used an app to attach faces to AI-generated bodies.

“It made me feel violated. It made me feel unsafe,” one of the students said. “Like, I don’t want to be in a school with boys who did that because I talk to them every day. I looked them in the face, and they acted like they didn’t do anything.”

Police said they’re working closely with the state attorney’s office on the case.

