Florida surgeon general addresses E. coli outbreak linked to raw milk

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Surgeon General has weighed in on an E. coli outbreak linked to raw milk from a farm in New Smyrna Beach, emphasizing the importance of informed health choices.

The outbreak has raised concerns as raw milk consumption is illegal for human consumption in Florida. The Surgeon General stated that while he supports the decision to consume raw milk for its potential health benefits, individuals should be aware of their sources and understand the associated risks.

“Floridians have the freedom to make informed health choices,” the Surgeon General said. “I support the decision to consume raw milk when sought for potential health benefits and protective factors. Be aware of your source and know the risks.”

