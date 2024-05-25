Florida troopers to increase patrols over busy holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — You may notice extra state troopers on the road this week leading up to the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend.

An estimated 2.3 million Floridians are driving more than 50 miles away from home.

Troopers said they will be focusing on speeders, aggressive drivers and those impaired by drugs or alcohol.

They say the best advice for travelers is to leave early and slow down.

“Be prepared for any potential delays that may happen, due to the extra citizens on the roadways. Just be patient as you travel to your destination,” said Lt. Jim Beaufor with Florida Highway Patrol.

Drivers should give their cars a maintenance checkup before traveling long distances and get plenty of rest before hitting the roads.

