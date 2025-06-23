Florida unemployment rates stayed steady last month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s job market is holding steady, and state leaders say that’s good news for the economy.

The Florida Department of Commerce says the unemployment rate remained at 3.7% in May with just over 400,000 people out of work across the state.

Most industries added jobs, but government and construction saw small drops.

“If people are able to find gainful employment and actually earn a decent living, then they’re going to be able to spend money here locally. It helps businesses. It helps things move,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Florida’s jobless rates remain lower than the national average, which hit 4.2% last month.

