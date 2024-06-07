Florida wildlife officials warn bear encounters will be more likely this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife is warning about an increase in possible bear encounters this summer.

Agents said juvenile bears start leaving their homes in the summer to find a place of their own.

They say the best way to keep bears out of your neighborhood is to secure food and garbage.

Watch: ‘I feel trapped’: Leesburg neighborhood terrorized by family of bears

You can call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 if you feel threatened by a bear.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group