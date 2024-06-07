Florida wildlife officials warn bear encounters will be more likely this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife is warning about an increase in possible bear encounters this summer.
Agents said juvenile bears start leaving their homes in the summer to find a place of their own.
They say the best way to keep bears out of your neighborhood is to secure food and garbage.
You can call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 if you feel threatened by a bear.
