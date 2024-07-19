Florida woman accused of leaving her 3 young kids at home alone while she went to work

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A woman in Broward County is facing charges after she was accused of leaving her three young kids at home alone while she went to work.

Linda Leger was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said she left her kids, between the ages of 10 and 2, at home alone while she worked the night shift at a Wawa in Fort Lauderdale.

Read: ‘It’s a nightmare’: Volusia family claims child’s medical condition led to child abuse accusations

Her attorney defended her actions in court on Thursday.

“We have a single mother that got an emergency call from her employer basically saying you have to come back to work because somebody didn’t show. If not you’re going to lose your job. She’s a single mom, trying to make rent payments, trying to make water payments,” said assistant public defender Héctor Romero.

Read: ‘She’s running him over’: Orlando woman accused of intentionally hitting man with car full of kids

Police say someone called 911 after the suspect’s 2-year-old was found nearly a quarter mile from their home with a dirty diaper.

Officials said the children are now staying with their father.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group