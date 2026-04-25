Volusia County Sheriff, Local businesses sue spring break promoters 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s top lawman has filed a lawsuit against two Georgia women accused of throwing an unsanctioned event on Daytona Beach last month that caused chaos during Spring Break weekend.

The lawsuit names Aliyah Brooks and Brittany Plummer as promoters of “Daytona Spring Break 2k26,” which brought thousands of students to town. Sheriff Mike Chitwood is suing the women for damages exceeding $50,000.

“From here on out, if you promote an unsanctioned, unpermitted event, we’re coming after you civilly,” said Sheriff Chitwood.

The event was heavily promoted on social media and on fliers through “Too Dope Events,” an LLC owned by Brooks, according to the lawsuit. Neither of the women obtained proper permits," said Sheriff Chitwood. Crowds got rowdy and at one point, noises resembling gunshots caused panic and alarm on the beach.

This resulted in the City of Daytona Beach declaring a State of Emergency and imposing a 7-day overnight curfew targeting teens and children for the rest of Spring Break. Sheriff Chitwood put a buffer zone in place on Daytona Beach to double fines and penalties for anyone who participated in the event.

At least four businesses, including Stroud’s Hog Heaven and Ocean Avenue Gallery, filed lawsuits against Brooks and Plumber. More businesses are expected to file similar suits in the coming weeks.

“Some of these businesses lost tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars in a relatively short period of time, and that damage will be ongoing as long as that reputation isn’t fixed,” said Aaron Delgado, an attorney for the businesses.

Christina Barker, a manager at Starlite Diner, said she didn’t have to close her restaurant during Spring Break, but she supports Sheriff Chitwood’s efforts.

“There needs to be consequences and repercussions for this,” Said Barker. “We do lose business and we lose tourism and people are scared to come here when stuff like that happens.”

Sheriff Chitwood said he is consulting with the State Attorney to see if criminal charges can be filed against the promoters. He is also going after the liquor license of a local bar, he said, which worked with the women to promote the event.

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