Florida woman gives birth in back seat of Lyft ride

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. — A newborn baby girl is healthy and with her mother after her delivery didn’t go as planned.

The baby came into this world in the back seat of a Lyft.

The South Florida mother called the ride service when she went into labor.

She also called her cousin who followed behind the Lyft driver as they rushed to the hospital.

However, the baby wouldn’t wait.

The driver pulled over and the cousin jumped into the back seat.

“And told her to push, that’s the only thing I could do cause the head was already out,” said the woman’s cousin Cherley Zamor. “So she pushed, the baby came out, I picked her up, tapped her on the butt. We’re happy it’s a healthy baby girl.”

First responders arrived and took the mother and child to the hospital where both of them are doing well.

