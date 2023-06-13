Florida woman shot 11 times runs to neighbor’s house for help, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators near Clearwater said a woman is expected to survive after being shot 11 times over the weekend.

Officials said the shooting happened on Sunday in Pinellas County.

Deputies said the victim ran to a neighbor’s house for help early in the morning.

She was rushed to the hospital shortly after.

“It’s amazing you think of somebody who’s been shot that many times that is still able to walk out of house, walk across the street to the neighbor and tell him what happened,” said chief deputy Paul Halle with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the suspect shot himself during a 10-hour standoff with deputies.

They said he was related to the victim but didn’t say how.

