  • Florida woman with suspended license tries to get stolen car from Sheriff's Office, deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A woman driving with a suspended license went to a Marion County Sheriff’s Office multi district location Tuesday to try to retrieve a car she had stolen earlier in the year, a news release said.

     

    Related Headlines

    Tammi Gough, 43, failed to retrieve the stolen car. She then drove to MCSO’s central office to complete her mandatory felon registration, deputies said.

     

    A detective at the central office recognized Gough and knew her license had been suspended, the release said.

     

    Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

     

    The Sheriff’s Office said Gough’s license had been suspended six times. 

     

    Gough was arrested on charges of felony driving on a suspended or revoked license.

     

    The Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page: Tammi seems to have cheered up a tad bit in the time between her arrest and booking photo. Next time, we recommend an Uber.

     

    Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

                                                          Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories