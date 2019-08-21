Florida woman with suspended license tries to get stolen car from Sheriff's Office, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A woman driving with a suspended license went to a Marion County Sheriff’s Office multi district location Tuesday to try to retrieve a car she had stolen earlier in the year, a news release said.
Tammi Gough, 43, failed to retrieve the stolen car. She then drove to MCSO’s central office to complete her mandatory felon registration, deputies said.
A detective at the central office recognized Gough and knew her license had been suspended, the release said.
The Sheriff’s Office said Gough’s license had been suspended six times.
Gough was arrested on charges of felony driving on a suspended or revoked license.
The Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page: “Tammi seems to have cheered up a tad bit in the time between her arrest and booking photo. Next time, we recommend an Uber.”
