Florida’s 7-OH ban tested in court amid safety concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — A legal challenge to an emergency ban on an item sold at gas stations will be moving forward in court on Wednesday.

A group of undisclosed people is challenging a ban on the product 7-Hydroxymitragynine, or 7-OH.

Their lawyers will be present in court, along with state attorneys, for an administrative hearing.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a ban on 7-OH, saying it was to avoid an imminent hazard to the public.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group