Florida’s citrus industry on the ‘brink of disaster,’ leaders say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — As the growing season comes to a close, citrus industry leaders say they are on the “brink of disaster.”

Growers say the main problem is citrus greening, a disease that kills the trees.

Growers are also trying to recover from widespread damage caused by hurricanes in 2022.

That year, the total citrus harvest was the lowest in over nine decades.

Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed a state budget that includes $47 million to help the citrus industry recover.

