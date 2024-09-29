Florida’s new heat exposure law may impact workers’ comp

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Florida House Bill 433, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April and went into effect July 1, prohibits cities and counties from requiring employers to provide their workers with shade, water breaks and other protections from hot temperatures.

The law’s sponsor, Tiffany Esposito (R-District 77) said the goal was to prevent counties from having differing regulations. However, there are currently no laws in Florida that require heat protection for outdoor workers.

Before the passage of this law, it already was difficult for Florida employers in the agricultural industries to find employees who meet qualifications through E-verify and H-2A Visa programs, which allow U.S. employers to fill temporary agricultural jobs with foreign nationals. Employers in the construction and infrastructure industries face similar struggles.

