Florida’s ‘Second Amendment sales tax holiday’ begins

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday was the start of Florida’s sales tax holiday for hunting, fishing and camping supplies, also known as the “Second Amendment sales tax holiday.”

There is no sales tax on guns, ammunition and related accessories through Dec. 31. Click here for a list of applicable items.

The governor say it’s about making the outdoor lifestyle more affordable.

“One of the things that we wanted to do was show our commitment to folks who believe in the Second Amendment, who believe in exercising those constitutional rights, as well as our new constitutional protections for fishing and hunting that the voters enacted last year in the 2024 election,” DeSantis said as he rolled out the holiday.

