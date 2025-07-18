Florida’s unemployment rate staying steady

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s unemployment rate remained at 3.7% in June, better than the national average.

According to new numbers released Thursday, the rate remained the same after inching up in April and May.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida still has strong statistics for business formation and hiring.

“They want Florida to continue to be a great place to live and to work and to retire and to raise kids and to enjoy this great piece of land that God’s given us,” DeSantis said.

Florida’s jobless rate is lower than the national average of 4.1%.

