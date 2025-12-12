Food giveaways set for Friday & Saturday in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — Residents in and around DeLand will have a chance to pick up free food items on Friday and Saturday.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at two separate events on Dec. 12 & 13.

On Friday, the giveaway will be hosted in conjunction with The Antioch Church of DeLand.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be held at:

301 West Beresford Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720

On Saturday, Farm Share’s giveaway will be in partnership with First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.

The Dec. 13 event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at:

724 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, Florida 32720

Both food distributions will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

