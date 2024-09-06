Football Friday Night Week Three Preview: Mother Nature may touchdown

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s week three of High School Football in Central Florida, and this week has some great matchups, but some storms in the area may cause some games to be postponed.
Channel 9′s game of the week takes us to Lake Mary, where a faceoff between two State title contenders as the 2-0 Lake Mary Rams take on the two-time defending State champions Lakeland.
Also, on the week three slate for week three, after a five-year hiatus, the Soul Bowl returns as Evans High School takes on Jones High School.
The Soul Bowl dates back to 1967, Evans leads the all-time series 34-12, however Jones has won the last 5 matchups from 2015-2018.
