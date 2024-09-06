Football Friday Night Week Three Preview: Mother Nature may touchdown

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s week three of High School Football in Central Florida, and this week has some great matchups, but some storms in the area may cause some games to be postponed.

Channel 9′s game of the week takes us to Lake Mary, where a faceoff between two State title contenders as the 2-0 Lake Mary Rams take on the two-time defending State champions Lakeland.

Also, on the week three slate for week three, after a five-year hiatus, the Soul Bowl returns as Evans High School takes on Jones High School.

Read: Alex Morgan, former Orlando Pride player, announces pregnancy and retirement

The Soul Bowl dates back to 1967, Evans leads the all-time series 34-12, however Jones has won the last 5 matchups from 2015-2018.

Catch Football Friday Night on Channel 9 at 11:35 p.m. to get the latest from of this weeks games.

Read: Dynamic Kickoff rule: What is NFL’s new rule?

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group