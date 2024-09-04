Footlocker to move headquarters to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Foot Locker announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to St. Petersburg in late 2025.
The company’s corporate headquarters is currently in New York City.
The move to St. Petersburg is to further build on the company’s meaningful presence in the area.
Foot Locker’s President and CEO Mary Dillon said that the company already has a large presence in the St Pete market and they “think it’s a great place for us to continue to grow, do business, and attract top talent.”
The location of the new office has not been determined.
