‘Home of the Better Chicken Sandwich’ Hatches Orlando Expansion Plans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chick n Max, the “Home of the Better Chicken,” plans to open five restaurant locations in the Orlando area.

Chick N Max offers a unique culinary experience with its 10 unique flavors of chef-crafted sandwiches, made with almond wood smoked pulled chicken or crispy golden-fried tenders.

“We’re not just serving up ordinary, boring chicken sandwiches. Our menu features the latest food trends in America, and we’re taking it to new heights,” said Chick N Max’s Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development, Jeff Frahm. “We’re proud to say we’re creating the ‘better chicken sandwich’ segment, offering more than the typical ‘original’ or ‘spicy’ chicken sandwich. Our menu impresses and delights even the most discerning diners.”

Chick N Max uses almond-wood-smoked chicken, which has a unique flavor profile. When served as smoked leg quarters, breast quarters, half-birds, or smoked wings, it can also meet the needs of a more health-conscious diner.

Guests can complete their meal with a range of 10 homestyle sides, including fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and smoked white beans, and 11 sauces that are made daily to ensure the highest quality and taste.

“Southeastern markets like those across Florida boast a well-established fast-casual chicken restaurant market, and we’re aiming to establish a strong presence of our own and capture market share,” said Frahm. “We’re excited about turning the page to this next chapter of our evolution and look forward to bringing our innovative take on chicken to the area.”

Exact locations have not been announced yet, but expect the new locations to bring around 125 new jobs to the great Orlando area.

