ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an Orlando police cruiser.

The crash happened Tuesday night near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Old Winter Garden Road.

Troopers said the officer was responding to an emergency call with lights and siren on at the time.

Photos: Orlando police officer hurt in crash while responding to emergency call, troopers say

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Orlando police officer hurt in crash while responding to emergency call, troopers say

The officer tried to make a left-hand turn at a red light and slammed into a driver coming the other way, according to a report.

Troopers said the officer received minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Watch: Man accused of robbery, trying to kidnap woman outside Walmart in Orlando, police say

The other driver was also hurt but did not request treatment.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.

Watch: Backlash delays plans for new Orlando 24/7 homeless shelter

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group