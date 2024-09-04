Man accused of robbery, trying to kidnap woman outside Walmart in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of robbery and attempted kidnapping outside of an Orlando Walmart will face a judge on Wednesday.

Orlando police said surveillance video shows his attacking a woman Monday afternoon in the Walmart parking lot on South Goldenrod Road.

Officers said 55-year-old Juan Perez ran off with the woman’s purse after the attack.

Investigators said the video shows him pacing the parking lot while looking for someone to attack.

Police said Perez approached the woman as she was loading groceries into her car.

According to police, Perez demanded the victim’s purse, threatening her with a knife held to her throat.

He then forced her into the trunk of her car but fled with her purse when a bystander got involved.

He’s facing charges of attempted kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery and destruction of evidence.

