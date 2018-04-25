0 Forest High School students to honor teachers, staff following shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Students at a Marion County school will honor teachers, staff and first responders Wednesday for their actions following a shooting at Forest High School.

It hasn’t even been a week since Sky Bouche, 19, walked into the school and shot through a classroom door, striking a 17-year-old in the ankle. The teen will survive.

Students are expected to show their appreciation to school members and others at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s gymnasium. Watch the live coverage here when it begins.

Student leaders will present proclamations to those helping them recover and move forward

Since the shooting, many people in the school district, and with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting could have been much worse if it had not been for the actions of a school resource officer and two teachers.

School resource officer Jim Long, assistant principals Bob Panitzke, Lisa Sandlin, David Stopyra, Jennifer and Leach Cotton, and teachers Kelly Panasuk and Sara Ledy ran toward the gunfire, deputies said.

Panasuck spoke Tuesday night during a school board meeting about the shooting.

Gov. Scott will also visit Forest High School at 2 p.m. Wednesday to give his thanks to the heros.

Bouche faces charges including terrorism, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

