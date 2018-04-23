0 Marion County high school shooting victim 'doing pretty good,' family says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The 17-year-old shot in the ankle last week at a Marion County high school is doing "pretty good," his step-grandmother said.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, told Channel 9's Megan Cruz the teen, who has not been publicly identified, spent the weekend recovering at a local hospital.

"I'll see him when he comes home. He's coming home today," the woman said.

Deputies said Sky Bouche, 19, walked into the school with a shotgun in a guitar case and opened fire, injuring the teen in the foot.

"He could've gotten killed or something like that. He's a lucky child, really lucky. (He) got shot in the foot. I'd rather he got shot in the foot than up in the chest somewhere," the step-grandmother said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has offered its heartfelt thanks to the community, teachers and his resource officer following Friday’s shooting at Forest High School.

Sheriff Billy Woods thanked school resource Officer Jim Long, who he said had the shooter in custody within three minutes of the gunfire.

He also said there were several teachers who risked their lives to protect children.

Woods said Assistant Principals Bob Panitzke, Lisa Sandlin, David Stopyra, Jennifer and Leach Cotton, and teachers Kelly Panasuk and Sara Ledy ran toward the gunfire.

“Every single one of these people saved countless lives yesterday. Words can not express how grateful we are for their heroic actions,” Woods said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Bouche faces charges including terrorism, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

