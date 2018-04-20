Sky Bouche: What we know about the accused school shooter

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County deputies arrested Sky Bouche on Friday morning; they say he shot a student at Forest High School. This is what WFTV has learned about the 19-year-old suspect.
- A criminal background check conducted Friday afternoon by Channel 9 found no criminal history with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
- The arrest affidavit lists his home address in Crystal River, Florida, which is more than an hour's drive from Forest High School in Marion County
- The arrest affidavit states he is 5 foot 4 with brown hair and brown eyes.
- He weighs 140 pounds
- Bouche is a U.S. citizen
