0 Timeline: Forest High School shooting

Story Highlights 1 student was shot, but the injury was not life-threatening

The suspect, initially believed to be a student, did not attend the school

Investigators said the shooting was intentional

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - 12:06 p.m.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said during a Friday afternoon news conference that a school resource officer heard gunfire at 8:39 a.m. and had the suspect in custody at 8:42 a.m.

The gunman is a 19-year-old man who doesn't attend the school, and the victim is a 17-year-old boy who is a student, Woods said. The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

It's unknown how the gunman got on campus or whether he's a former student, the sheriff said. He called the shooting intentional.

Officials didn't disclose where on campus the shooting happened. Forest High School is the second-largest school in the district.

Deputies said it's unknown what type of gun the suspect had.

11:35 a.m.

School officials said it's unknown if the suspect is a student. They said once the scene is clear, students will be allowed to return to campus to collect their belongings.

Watch: Skywitness 9 over Forest High School near Ocala

10:59 a.m.

Marion County Public Schools said the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 a.m.

School resource officers took the suspect into custody within three minutes of the shooting, a school district spokesman said.

One student was shot in the ankle and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The district said 40 to 50 buses were sent to the school to take an estimated 2,200 students from campus to the First Baptist Church of Ocala, where parents were told to go.

Officials said students were checked in and checked off as they boarded and de-boarded buses.

10:48 a.m.

Parents have arrived to the First Baptist Church of Ocala to pick up their children.

We’re here at the church, where parents are now showing up to get their kids. pic.twitter.com/Cw6zrCPx3j — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 20, 2018

Scroll down for more information.

10:38 a.m.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said it's conducting a secondary sweep of the school.

Local, state and federal officers have been sent to all Marion County schools to provide an increased security presence, deputies said.

Investigators said the schools were placed under a code yellow lockdown as a precaution.

Read: Code Red versus Code Yellow: What you need to know

Deputies say SWAT currently is doing a secondary sweep of the school.

Students are being bused to the First Baptist Church of Ocala. Local, State and Federal Officers have responded to assist at all schools in Marion County, for an increased law enforcement presence. — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 20, 2018

10:22 a.m.

Students were seen boarding school buses following the shooting. They're being taken to the First Baptist Church of Ocala, where parents have been instructed to pick them up.

Photos: Shooting at Forest High School near Ocala

This morning's shooting comes on the 19th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

A number of student-led protests were planned around the country today in conjunction of the anniversary, including here in Central Florida.

You can see dozens of parents lining up to reunite with students at First Baptist Church of Ocala after 1 person was shot at nearby Forest High School. pic.twitter.com/VHPMw6DS2S — Len Kiese WFTV (@LenKieseTV) April 20, 2018

10:09 a.m.

School officials told deputies that they believe the incident involved two students. They said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said a male suspect is in custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, School officials say the incident involved two students. They say the victim has non-life threatening injuries. Deputies say a male suspect is in custody. — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 20, 2018

9:39 a.m.

Marion County Public Schools said all of its schools are under a code yellow lockdown.

"In a code yellow, all school doors will be locked and regular classroom instruction continues behind the locked doors," the district's Code of Student Conduct said.

In a post on the WFTV Channel 9 Facebook page, a witness described watching emergency responders rush by:

Right now all Marion County Schools are on Code Yellow, as a precaution. — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 20, 2018

Deputies are telling parents NOT come to Forest High School to pick up their children. The school board will be reuniting parents and students at the First Baptist Church of Ocala on Southeast Maricamp Road. — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 20, 2018

9:25 a.m.

Channel 9 has confirmed that public information officers are on scene. The campus is under a lockdown.

Photos: Shooting at Forest High School near Ocala

>>> Bookmark this story for live updates. <<<

9:06 a.m.

Channel 9's Myrt Price is on his way to Forest High School near Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted the following post on its Facebook page:

"Deputies have responded to a shooting at Forest High School. Suspect is in custody, at this time we have one person injured and (they) are being treated by medics. We are asking the citizens to avoid the area. Parents please stand by for further direction from the school on how to pick up your children."

Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon for updates on this breaking story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news app.

The Marion County Sheriffs Office says there has been a shooting at Forest high school. Deputies say one person was injured and they have a suspect in custody. Officials say the school is on lockdown, until they clear the rest of the campus — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 20, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.