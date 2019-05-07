  • Former Baldwin Park preschool teacher won't serve jail time for molesting student

    By: Sarah Wilson , Daralene Jones

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The former preschool teacher will not serve any additional jail time for molesting a toddler over an eight-month period inside a Baldwin Park child care facility, a judge ruled Tuesday.

    An Orange County judge sentenced Jayrico Hamilton to 15 years of probation as a sex offender.

    Hamilton was accused of having extensive sexual contact with a young boy, now 6 years old, at the Bright Horizons child care facility in Baldwin Park.

    The boy’s family offered emotional testimony Tuesday, saying that their son has nightmares stemming from what happened to him.

    “We've endured a lot of pain and suffering. We have to live every day with this,” the boy’s mother said.

    The judge said in court that Hamilton's sentence is a downward departure from normal sentencing guidelines

    The judge said there are a number of other conditions to Hamilton’s sentence, including that he is prohibited from entering Baldwin Park or Audubon Park or having any contact with the victim or his family.

