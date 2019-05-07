0 Former Baldwin Park preschool teacher won't serve jail time for molesting student

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The former preschool teacher will not serve any additional jail time for molesting a toddler over an eight-month period inside a Baldwin Park child care facility, a judge ruled Tuesday.

An Orange County judge sentenced Jayrico Hamilton to 15 years of probation as a sex offender.

Hamilton was accused of having extensive sexual contact with a young boy, now 6 years old, at the Bright Horizons child care facility in Baldwin Park.

The boy’s family offered emotional testimony Tuesday, saying that their son has nightmares stemming from what happened to him.

“We've endured a lot of pain and suffering. We have to live every day with this,” the boy’s mother said.

The judge said in court that Hamilton's sentence is a downward departure from normal sentencing guidelines

The judge said there are a number of other conditions to Hamilton’s sentence, including that he is prohibited from entering Baldwin Park or Audubon Park or having any contact with the victim or his family.

Family of victim now speaking about what Jayrico Hamilton did to their son. His voice is just as shaky as it was the day we interviewed him last year. "We want to thank the @OrlandoPolice, @MyFLFamilies, this has been the worst thing that's ever happened to us. " #wftv — Daralene Jones (@DJonesWFTV) May 7, 2019

Special conditions: prohibited from going into Baldwin or Audobon Park, no contact with victim, their parents or siblings. State agreed not to file any formal charges w/May 2017 charges related to two other children. #wftv — Daralene Jones (@DJonesWFTV) May 7, 2019

Judge Barbour -reminds attorneys that Jayrico Hamilton previously pleaded guilty to an amended set of charges, 3 counts of lewd and lascivious conduct. Agreement -15yrs sex offender probation on all 3 counts, credit for 449 days served. #wftv — Daralene Jones (@DJonesWFTV) May 7, 2019

Right now- former preschool teacher waiting to be sentenced for three counts of lewd or lascivious conduct. Jayrico Hamilton plead guilty in March to actions related to inappropriate sexual contact with a toddler. #wftv https://t.co/yqN8f3Vy1d pic.twitter.com/xOO9K1s1VJ — Daralene Jones (@DJonesWFTV) May 7, 2019

