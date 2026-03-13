Former hospital employee met with dozens of kids for sex, agents say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a hospital worker who is accused of luring children into having sex with him.

42-year-old Aaron Starbird is accused of meeting minors online for sex.

According to documents, as far back as 2024, Starbird was knowingly coercing and enticing minors.

On Sept 29, 2025, an OCSO undercover deputy posed as an underage boy on a dating app and started communicating with Starbird.

Starbird believed the deputy was a 15-year-old boy and would send explicit files to the deputy.

OCSO conducted multiple search warrants after weeks of back and forth communication though multiple communication apps.

On Nov. 20, 2025, OCSO conducted a traffic stop on Starbird’s vehicle and seized his cell phone.

Starbird was interviewed by deputies, where he told them that he tried to avoid interacting with juveniles and would stop communicating with them as soon as he found out their ages.

On Nov. 29, 2025, OCSO issued a report revealing portions of the conversation between Starbird and the undercover deputy, which included Starbird implying he had sexual activity with minors before.

On Dec. 02, 2025, Starbird was arrested by OCSO and charged with ten counts of unlawful possession of materials depicting sexual performance by a child, one count of solicitation of a minor via a computer, and one count of obscene material transmit information harmful to minors.

On February 2, 2026, the state filed thirteen charges against Starbird, including ten counts of unlawful possession of materials depicting sexual performance by a child, 10 or more images, two counts of obscene material transmitting information harmful to minors, and one count of solicitation of a minor via a computer.

From Feb. 23, 2026 to March 2, 2026, agents reviewed a copy of the extraction of the device and tagged approximately 77 videos indicative of child pornography.

Agents said they were able to identify one of the child victims and interviewed them, where they explained how they met Starbird on an app. When asked to identify Starbird, the victim was able to point him out to agents.

According to agents, the forensic review of Starbird’s cellular device is still ongoing as they believe they there are at least 30 other victims.

Starbird was booked into the Seminole County Jail on Thursday, March 12, 2026, as he awaits his pre-trial conference hearing which is scheduled for June 9, 2026

