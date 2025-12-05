Former Marion County deputy pleads guilty to attempted bank robbery

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A former Central Florida deputy is behind bars after pleading guilty to trying to rob a bank.

Detectives said former Marion County deputy Christina Thagard was covered from head to toe as she gave the teller her list of demands.

Thagard threatened to shoot the teller if any alarms were triggered or dye packs were included with the money.

Thagard’s sentencing is scheduled for next month.

©2025 Cox Media Group