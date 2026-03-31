Mobile maternity clinic brings essential services to Orlando’s pregnant women

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health Women’s Institute is excited to introduce a new mobile maternity clinic. This initiative is dedicated to bringing vital health services right to the doors of pregnant and postpartum women in Orlando, especially those who find it challenging to access maternal care.

The mobile maternity clinic will begin seeing patients on April 1.

The mobile clinic will provide a range of medical services, such as routine prenatal check-ups, ultrasounds, and health screenings for conditions like hypertension and diabetes.

Patients also have the opportunity to find mental health support, receive vaccinations, and explore various community resources through the program.

By offering services in a mobile format, the program hopes to make sure that pregnant and postpartum women get the care they need exactly when they need it, ensuring they feel supported and cared for.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group