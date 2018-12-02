Former mayor Rich Crotty reminisces about George H.W. Bush

BELLE ISLE, Fla. - President George H.W. Bush had a lasting impact on several politicians, including former Orange County Mayor Rich Crotty.
Crotty sat down with Channel 9’s Deanna Allbrittin to discuss his memories of the former president.
Related Headlines
“Well, there is no question that being introduced to President Bush changed the pattern of the direction that I was going in politically, because I was just a pretty young guy elected to the Legislature,” he said.
Read: Woman sues Florida jail after she says they booked her as a man
In the late 1970s, Crotty was getting his feet wet as a freshman member of the Florida House.
His new aide introduced him to Bush, who was in Florida announcing his first run for president.
Minutes later, Crotty said he was offered the state campaign director job.
Bush ended up losing the nomination for president to Ronald Reagan, but Crotty said Bush’s integrity earned his support for future campaigns.
Over the decades, Crotty said his relationship with Bush and his family strengthened, especially with former Gov. Jeb Bush, who ended up appointing Crotty mayor.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
After the president died, Crotty said he reached out to Jeb, reminding him how much the former president meant to people around the world.
“My goodness, he was so loved by so many. And he was so respected by so many. And he just seemed to have, you know, that kind and gentle spirit that he talked about. A great man,” said Crotty.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}