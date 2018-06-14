0 Former millionaire set for sentencing in wife's murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A former Orange County millionaire convicted of killing his wife is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Bob Ward faces 25 years in prison. The Isleworth man was convicted in February of killing his wife Diane in 2009.

Ward’s daughters are expected to testify, asking the judge to be lenient on their father.

One lingering question for Thursday’s sentencing is whether the resignation of a prosecutor will impact the scheduled hearing. That prosecutor was under investigation for texting one of Ward’s daughters.

It is not clear what the text messages said. The state attorney believes the case was not compromised.

The conviction was technically the second time Ward was convicted of his wife’s murder. His first conviction in 2011 was later overturned by an appeals court, citing mistakes during the first trial.

Ward's defense claimed the evidence was mishandled, making it impossible to tell who pulled the trigger.

Ward said in a 911 call that he shot his wife and that he was sorry, but he later told investigators she killed herself.

Initially, Ward and his attorneys thought he would go free after the second trial.

According to jailhouse calls Channel 9 obtained in March, Ward quickly changed his mind, following closing arguments.

Ward believed he was going to be found guilty and blamed the jury, saying prosecutors lied.

“I got a garbage jury, and then Jay gets up there and tells completely off-the-wall bull **** things at the very end,” Ward said in the recording.

Defense attorneys called Diane Ward's death an accident.

The defense said a suicide note written by Diane Ward was found in her Georgia home when it was being cleaned out.

The note could help the defense argue for a lighter sentence. It could also mean the defense might ask for a new trial.

The Wards’ daughter, Mallory Ward, testified she talked to her mother three times the day she died and she had no indication anything was wrong with her mother.

"It wasn't 'Leave it to Beaver,' but nothing is. My parents loved each other," Mallory Ward said.

Medical examiner Joshua Stephany testified that the gun was at least 12 inches away from Diane Ward's face and that her eyes were open; suggesting there is no way she shot herself.

