Former MLB star Johnny Damon lists Windermere mansion for $30M

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

To put it mildly, the future owner of former Major League Baseball star Johnny Damon’s amenity-packed Windermere mansion will not be in danger of running out of things to do.

Custom-built by Johnny Damon and Michelle Damon, his wife, in 2010, the home at 6004 Cartmel Lane in The Reserve at Lake Butler Sound community has been listed for sale for $30 million.

The 30,949-square-foot waterfront home — 20,240 square feet of which is under air conditioning on a 4.78-acre lot — includes among its many perks:

Photos: 2023 notable deaths in entertainment

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Orlando Dreamers unveil renderings for proposed $1.7 billion MLB stadium The ballpark will seat 45,000 fans and will be located near International Drive.

©2023 Cox Media Group