Former Ocoee Commissioner wins ruling in right to run in next election

OCOEE, Fla. — Former City Commissioner George Oliver III sued the City of Ocoee for the right to run for his former spot on the commission.

Friday, a judge ruled in Oliver’s favor and opened the door for Oliver to appear on the March 2024 City of Ocoee general special election ballot.

Oliver resigned his seat in March 2023, citing the “resign to run” law as his reasoning when he campaigned to run for mayor of Ocoee.

Oliver lost the mayor’s race to incumbent Mayor Rusty Johnson.

The city appointed an interim commissioner to finish the term through 2025.

The city also decided not to hold a special election within 90 days despite the city’s charter calling for an election to be held.

In the lawsuit, Oliver’s attorney argued the city’s charter was misinterpreted when it denied him the right to run in the special election.

The parties appeared before a judge on Tuesday, and by Friday, the judge had granted the order for a temporary injunction in time to submit the proper paperwork to run for his former seat.

Oliver and others will hold a press conference at noon on Friday in front of Ocoee City Hall.

