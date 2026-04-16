Orlando man sentenced to life for trafficking drugs out of prison

ORLANDO, Fla. — 32-year-old Omar Idonis Graciani Rodriguez, out of Orlando, was sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy to traffic drugs out of prison.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Graciani Rodriguez was in prison on state charges.

According to court documents, the conspiracy began around July 28, 2023, through November 30, 2023.

Graciani Rodriguez would use contraband cellphones to instruct non-incarcerated co-conspirators to pick up money and controlled substances from various addresses, then deliver the money and controlled substances to other individuals.

Graciani Rodriguez had his cell swept in June of 2024, where a correctional officer found Graciani Rodriguez with two contraband phones, a drug ledger, and a SIM card, which Graciani Rodriguez swallowed.

Graciani Rodriguez later pleaded guilty to his charges on December 19, 2025.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group