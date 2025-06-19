Former Orlando Catholic school teacher accused of molesting student

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested a man detectives say inappropriately touched a student at the school where he worked.

Police say in May, a student at Bishop Moore Catholic High School reported being touched inappropriately during a tutoring session.

The tutor was Jared Tatum, who was also an engineering teacher.

Detectives say the school notified police and fired Tatum.

After further investigation, Tatum was arrested Wednesday on charges of lewd touching of certain minors and attempted sexual battery of a victim over 12.

Police say there is no evidence of other victims. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

