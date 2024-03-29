Former Orlando Fire Chief Rod Williams testifies in sexual harassment case

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Orlando Fire Chief Rod Williams took the stand and told his story for the first time since resigning in 2019.

His resignation was less than 24 hours after a 9 Investigates report revealed a federal investigator determined Williams sexually harassed, discriminated against and retaliated against the sole female assistant fire chief on his staff.

Williams repeatedly called these allegations false despite a federal investigation finding otherwise. He claimed the allegations destroyed his reputation.

In January 2017, Fire Chief Dawn Sumter claims Williams hugged her and forcibly pressed his body against hers and whispered, “you’re so sexy, so beautiful.”

Sumter says he was “visibly aroused” and she immediately pushed back from him, the complaint says.

Read: Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill arrested on elderly exploitation, fraud charges

“Did you ever hug Chief Sumter and become aroused?,” attorney Jerry Girley asked Williams.

Williams replied, “No sir.”

Williams claimed he never initiated hugs with Sumter, and said the only embraces Sumter and him ever had were what he described as “church hugs”.

Sumter says she was also passed over for a promotion and was retaliated against by being demoted.

Read: Tenants have one week to move after city code standards enforced by city

Williams denied Sumter’s claims and pointed to a third-party investigation that cleared him of wrongdoing.

However, a federal investigator found that Chief Williams subjected her to “continuous retaliatory conduct” and sexual harassment.

Williams said Thursday, unlike the third-party investigation, he was never interviewed by federal investigators.

He says because of the federal report, he was forced by city officials to resign, but said the city’s actions were politically motivated. He pointed out Mayor Buddy Dyer was running for re-election at the time.

Read: Man killed, another person injured during landlord/tenant dispute in Orlando

Williams claims the allegations ruined his reputation and ability to get another job.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group