0 Former Rockledge officer who shot unarmed teen accepts plea deal

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A former Rockledge police officer who shot a 17-year-old burglary suspect in 2016 has accepted a plea deal to one count of culpable negligence with personal injury.

Nick Galluzzi appeared in a Brevard County courtroom Tuesday morning.

"Upon reflection, I believe my action, though unintentional, was made in error," Galluzzi said.

The incident began when officers responded to the area of Hawk and Cogswell streets Dec. 1, 2016, after receiving reports from residents that two people were breaking into cars, police said.

The accused suspects took off in a white Toyota Corolla and at some point rammed a police car.

The two accused suspects later crashed into a ditch and Alexzander Houston got out of the car and was shot by Galluzi, who said Houston moved his hand.

Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reviewed body camera video of the incident and determined Houston was not armed, was on the ground and had his hands in the air.

Galluzzi resigned from the police department in December 2016.

The judge withheld adjudication of guilt, which means no conviction will appear on Galluzzi's record.

"Just because you're an officer doesn't mean you're above the law. Just because you have that badge doesn't make you different than me. You see what I'm saying," Houston said.

Houston's attorney said juveniles charges involving the burglary were dismissed in the case.

Houston said he still suffers physical pain from the shooting and is suing Galluzzi in federal court, alleging a violation of his civil rights.

"To get away with that with a light tap on the wrist? Not even an adjudication on his record. I find it disgusting, but sadly, I find it very predictable," said Houston's attorney, Solomon Radner.

Galluzzi will serve 12 months probation and will surrender his law enforcement credentials.

