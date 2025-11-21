Former Sanford pastor facing more child sexual battery charges

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia Sheriff’s Office investigators say a former Seminole County church pastor, accused of child molestation earlier this year, is now facing additional charges.

Yersson Solarte Basto, 33, was arrested in May on charges of sexual battery and molestation that investigators said involved underage girls in his congregation, the Ipul Pentecostal Church in Sanford.

On Friday, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently arrested Solarte Basto on new charges for crimes that happened at his DeBary home.

VSO detectives have charged Solarte with five counts of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 18.

Investigators said he used his position of trust to groom the victim and coerce her into multiple instances of sexual abuse.

Seminole County pastor arrested, charged with sexual battery of underage girl, police say Yersson David Solarte Basto Mugshot

Solarte Basto was initially arrested on May 7 and jailed in Virginia.

He is now being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.

Solarte Basto expected to make his initial court appearance for the latest charges on Friday afternoon.

