Former Sumter County sheriff to join Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The man who led the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for nearly three decades will posthumously get one of the state’s highest law enforcement honors.

The Florida Sheriffs Association says former Sumter County Sheriff William Farmer will be inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame.

Farmer’s selection was approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida’s Cabinet.

Farmer died last month. He had retired in January after 28 years as sheriff.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group