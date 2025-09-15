Former Sumter County Sheriff William Farmer dies

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the man was led the department for almost three decades.

On Monday, the department announced the death of former Sheriff William O. “Bill” Farmer Jr.

Farmer served the county for more than 48 years, with 28 as sheriff.

He retired in January.

“Sheriff Farmer’s family, faith, and outstanding commitment to our community are just a small part of the legacy he leaves behind. He will be remembered for his integrity, kindness, and unwavering commitment to others,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

His cause of death was not released.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says funeral and memorial service details will be announced after the arrangements are finalized.

