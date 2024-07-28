Fostering Kindness: Organization helping local foster children receives major donation

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local organization has received a major donation to assist on their quest to help foster children.

Fostering Kindness picked up a $25,000 check this week from the Aptar charitable foundation.

Fostering Kindness provides gifts, essentials, and experiences to foster children in Central Florida.

The founder of the organization said the donation represents a turning point.

“This is life changing. This allows us to get an office, we have been working out of a home office for three and a half years and we have outgrown it, this will allow us to grow,” said Alison Spalding, founder of Fostering Kindness. “We can have more volunteers, we can have more merchandise on hand, and we can reach more kids.”

Since 2021, Fostering Kindness has given gifts to almost 2,000 foster children across six Central Florida counties.

