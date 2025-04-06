Retail developer buys 17 acres near fast-growing Horizon West, Clermont

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A land sale near Clermont looks like it will add some commercial development to one of the area’s fastest-growing housing markets.

Professional Resource Development Inc., an entity tied to Winter Garden-based WMG Development, bought 16.6 acres off Sawgrass Boulevard in southern Lake County for $4 million from VK Avalon Groves LLC, a subsidiary of The Kolter Group from Delray Beach, in a deal which closed March 26, according to county records....

